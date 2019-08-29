|
|
Margie passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Blileys-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Hospice of Virginia 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100 Richmond, VA US 23230 (804) 281-0451 www.hospiceofvirginia.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, www.hospiceofvirginia.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 29, 2019