|
|
Maria passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Maria was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Maria graduated from George Wythe High School in 1971 and attended Longwood College.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 7 N. Laurel St. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 8 N. Laurel Street Richmond VA Interment to Follow Hollywood Cemetery 412 S. Cherry Street Richmond VA 23220 2810 N. Parham Road #302 Richmond, VA 23942 Memorial donations may be made in her memory to , (804) 217-9474 [email protected]
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to , 2810 N. Parham Rd., #302, Richmond, Va. 23942.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 12, 2019