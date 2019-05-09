Home

Maria Schaub Obituary
Maria passed away in May 2019.

Maria was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

In 1976 she joined the Army National Guard and was awarded the expert rifle (M16) medal.

Her last words were "Let everyone know, I fought real hard and gave it my best shot." A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Gathering of Family and Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 9, 2019
