Marian Moogalian Doucette, age 95, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Doucette. Marian is survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives. Marian was a native of Hopewell, Virginia. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, lived in Ohio, Maryland, New York and settled the last 42 years in Georgia. Marian was a graduate of Saint Joseph's High School in Petersburg, VA. She worked for the IRS in Atlanta, Georgia and retired in 1997. She was a member of ST John Neuman Catholic Church in Lilburn, Georgia. She led a full life surrounded by family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave, Richmond, Virginia or Saint James Catholic Church, 510 W. Poythress St, Hopewell, Virginia. Condolences may be viewed and sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com or www.memorialfh.com.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Apr. 24, 2020