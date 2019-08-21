|
Marie was born on September 23, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m.; followed by the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at J.T. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church 510 W. Poythress St. Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com Rosary with visitation to follow AUG 23. 6:00 PM (EDT) Hopewell Chapel 820 W. Broadway Avenue Hopewell, VA, 23860 Rosary with visitation to follow begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Aug. 21, 2019