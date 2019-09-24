Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Jamison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jamison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Jamison Obituary
Marie passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26. Interment 12 noon, Little Flock Baptist Church cemetery, 4800 Little Flock Church Ln., Amelia Court House, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Little Flock Baptist Church Cemetery 4800 Little Flock Church Lane Amelia Court House VA 23002 Virginia State Police Association 6944 Forest Hill Avenue Richmond, VA 23225 vspa.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia State Police Association, 6944 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now