Marie Louise Bulifant Cheeley


06/11/1929 - 11/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Louise Bulifant Cheeley Obituary
Marie was born on June 11, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

She attended Colonial Heights Elementary School (Flora M. Hill Elementary School) through the 7th grade and Petersburg High School, graduating in the class of 1946.

Her service will be at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E Westover Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with burial at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, November 18, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, the () or the ALS Association (www.ALS.org) Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 16, 2019
