Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
255 Union Mill Road
La Crosse, VA
Interment
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
More Obituaries for Marie Smith
Marie Parrish Smith

Marie Parrish Smith


1936 - 2019
Marie Parrish Smith Obituary
Mrs. Smith was born on December 19, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Mrs. Smith was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday February 22nd at 2:00 P.M. in New Hope Baptist Church with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church at 255 Union Mill Road, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 19, 2019
