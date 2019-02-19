|
Mrs. Smith was born on December 19, 1936 and passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Mrs. Smith was a resident of Brodnax, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday February 22nd at 2:00 P.M. in New Hope Baptist Church with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7:00 until 8:30 at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church at 255 Union Mill Road, La Crosse, VA 23950.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Feb. 19, 2019