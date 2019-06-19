|
Marion was born on June 27, 1940 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Marion was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from September 1958 to March 1966.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. His graveside service will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Forest Grove Cemetery Fund 3881 Hadensville-Fife Road Goochland, Virginia 23063 (804) 457-3612.
Memorial contributions can be made to Forest Grove Cemetery Fund, 3881 Hadensville-Fife Rd., Goochland, Va. 23063.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 19, 2019