Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Lackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Lackey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Lackey Obituary
Marion passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Marion was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Her family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, followed by a funeral ceremony at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Public Visitation Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now