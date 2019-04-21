|
|
Marion passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Marion was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Her family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, followed by a funeral ceremony at 1 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Public Visitation Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222.
