Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Darbyshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Leon Darbyshire


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Leon Darbyshire Obituary
Marion was born on June 13, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Marion proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now