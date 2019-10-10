|
|
Marion was born on June 13, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Marion proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 10, 2019