Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Rogister Pearson


12/30/1930 - 04/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Rogister Pearson Obituary
Mrs. Pearson was born on December 30, 1930 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Mrs. Pearson was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church at 410 North Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now