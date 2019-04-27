|
Mrs. Pearson was born on December 30, 1930 and passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Mrs. Pearson was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church at 410 North Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Apr. 27, 2019