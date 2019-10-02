Home

Mark Darrin Gordon


10/10/1964 - 10/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Darrin Gordon Obituary
Mark was born on October 10, 1964 and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4th at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23059. Interment will be private. Kathryn Sherry (Perry) October 1, 2019 at 10:24 pm - Reply So sorry for your loss.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 2, 2019
