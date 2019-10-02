|
|
Mark was born on October 10, 1964 and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Mark Darrin Gordon - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Mark Darrin Gordon Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Mark Darrin Gordon Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-10-01T16:07:34-04:00 In Loving Memory Mark Darrin Gordon Oct. 10, 1964 - Oct. 1, 2019 Mark Darrin Gordon, 54, of Henrico County passed away October 1, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3rd at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4th at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23059. Interment will be private. Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel Date Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. View Map & Directions Shady Grove United Methodist Church Date Friday, October 4, 2019 2:00 P.M. View Map & Directions Kathryn Sherry (Perry) October 1, 2019 at 10:24 pm - Reply So sorry for your loss.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 2, 2019