Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Marshall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark Marshall Obituary
Mark passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Mark was a resident of Charles City, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a class of 2004 graduate of Hopewell High School and a mem... Mark Warren Marshall Jr., 33, of Charles City and formerly of Hopewell, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Mark served his country in the United States Navy and the National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.