Mark passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Mark was a resident of Charles City, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mark Warren Marshall Jr., 33, of Charles City and formerly of Hopewell, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Mark served his country in the United States Navy and the National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Apr. 19, 2019