Mark was born on May 29, 1950 and passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Mark was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Mr. Nelson was a graduate of the University of North Dakota and held an MBA from Vanderbilt University.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with the Reverend Jerry Wallace officiating. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm. A reception immediately following the Memorial Service will be held at the Springfield First United Methodist Church.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Laundry Love of Springfield, Springfield United Methodist Church Choir or Willow Oak Cultural Arts Center.
