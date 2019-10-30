Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wayne Blackburn


08/04/1956 - 10/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Wayne Blackburn Obituary
Mark was born on August 4, 1956 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, October 30th and 9am to 11am on Thursday, October 31st at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lights Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Austin & Bell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expense.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now