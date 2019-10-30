|
|
Mark was born on August 4, 1956 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, October 30th and 9am to 11am on Thursday, October 31st at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The funeral service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lights Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Austin & Bell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expense.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 30, 2019