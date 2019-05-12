Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Marra Lucinda Rosson

Marra Lucinda Rosson Obituary
Marra passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Marra was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

Devoted to Jehovah Witness for 54 years, her remains rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and where services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Rd., Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23230.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 12, 2019
