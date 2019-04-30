Home

Marshall Walton Harris

Marshall Walton Harris Obituary
Marshall passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Marshall was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home, West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. A funeral service will be held at the River of Life Community Church, 7700 Woodman Rd., Henrico, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness to benefit someone you do not know, or donate to one of Marshall's beloved charities.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 30, 2019
