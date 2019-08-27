|
Martin was born on September 20, 1924 and passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he was a cheerleader.
Chattanooga services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1pm EST at Brainerd Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Bond, Dr. M.C. Tolbert and Dr. Steve Rowland officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 30th at 1:30pm CST at Elmwood Cemetery, Springfield, TN. The family will receive friends from 11-1 CST at Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 509 Walnut Street Springfield, TN. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 28th from 5-8pm EST at Heritage Funeral Home 7454 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421 Graveside service and interment Friday, August 30, 2019 1:30pm at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 11am-1pm at Austin & Bell Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Martin Glenn Jones to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home 6623 Lee Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37421 or to the Community Kitchen, PO Box 11203, Chattanooga, TN 37401.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 27, 2019