Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Marvin Anderson


11/05/1944 - 06/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Anderson Obituary
Marvin was born on November 5, 1944 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Marvin was a resident of Chapmansboro, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force and a member of the Model A Ford car club.

Burial will be on Friday, June 14th, at 11:00AM in the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln., Nashville, TN. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, June 11th from 11:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View, 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com JUN 11. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View 6316 Hwy 41A Pleasant View, TN, 37146 https://austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Marvin's JUN 11. 1:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View 6316 Hwy 41A Pleasant View, TN, 37146 https://austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Marvin's Celebration of Life Service begins. Committal Service and Burial JUN 14. 11:00 AM Middle TN Veteran Cemetery McCrory Lane Nashville, TN, 37221 Hand delivery before Marvin's Committal Service and Burial begins.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View First Baptist Church, 2555 Hwy 49E, Pleasant View, TN 37146.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 9, 2019
