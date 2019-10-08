Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
View Map
Marvin E. Woolcott Jr.


Marvin E. Woolcott Jr. Obituary
Marvin was born on April 20, 1949 and passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Marvin E. Woolcott Jr., 70, of Richmond passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Oct. 8, 2019
