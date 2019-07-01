Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Harrison


06/26/1924 - 06/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin Harrison Obituary
Marvin was born on June 26, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Marvin was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

As a veteran of World War II, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery Chapel at Amelia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.