Marvin was born on June 26, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Marvin was a resident of N. Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
As a veteran of World War II, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery Chapel at Amelia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
