Marvin Lee Bennett

Marvin Lee Bennett Obituary
Marvin passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Mr. Bennett's family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7 and from 12 p.m. until his Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 at Austin and Bell Funeral Home, Hendersonville with Bro. Mike Brady officiating. Interment will be in Halltown General Baptist Church Cemetery. The family has entrusted services to Austin and Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hendersonville. 615-822-4442 OCT 7. 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Marvin's OCT 8. 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Marvin's OCT 8. 2:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Marvin's Celebration of Life Servi.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 6, 2019
