Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Shipley Wightman


05/20/1927 - 04/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Alice Shipley Wightman Obituary
Mary was born on May 20, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

After graduating high school in 1944, she joined her family in Brooklyn, NY, worked & completed a 2-year business school.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial gift in her memory to Mechanicsville United Methodist Church 7356 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now