Mary was born on September 16, 1939 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Springfield, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Marvin Crouch officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Brian J. Lance, Edwin Lance, Paxton Smith, Chris Hornbuckle, Chad Smith and Robert Dale Anderson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Thursday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Coopertown Church of Christ.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 30, 2019