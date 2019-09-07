|
Mary was born on April 21, 1965 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1pm at the St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Columbia, TN with Father George as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Maury County Memorial Gardens in Columbia with Tchez Major, Jeremy Brown, Jason Brown, Mike Parker and Brad Beard serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Catholic Church in Columbia on Tuesday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm. AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME- 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 SEP 10. 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM (CDT) St. Catherine's Catholic Church 3019 Cayce Lane Columbia, TN, 38401 SEP 10. 1:00 PM (CDT) St. Catherine's Catholic Church 3019 Cayce Lane Columbia, TN, 38401 Funeral Mass begins.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 7, 2019