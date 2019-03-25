|
Mary was born on January 22, 1925 and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Dawson, officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 445, Petersburg, VA, 23804 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mary Bowles Boone.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 25, 2019