Mary was born on March 19, 1936 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Buddy Rawls officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Sharon Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4-8pm and again on Thursday from 10am until the hour of service at 11am.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 13, 2019