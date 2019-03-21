|
|
Mary was born on November 23, 1924 and passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Enon, Virginia at the time of passing.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Mary graduated from Randolph Stetson High School and Newton Secretarial School of Practical Arts and was employed at the Quincy Massachusetts Shipyard where she met and fell in love with a young engineer named Pete.
The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester. MAR 23. 3:00 PM Sunset Memorial Park 2901 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 Burial begins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, to Feed More, or to a .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 21, 2019