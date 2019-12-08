|
Mary was born on March 9, 1930 and passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Mary was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Eleanor and Ernest Bullock. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School ('48) and attended Virginia Intermont College.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Richmond SPCA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 8, 2019