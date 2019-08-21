|
|
Mary was born on February 9, 1955 and passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
I went to school with her.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in River of Life Ministries, 229 Windsor St., South Hill, Va. by Pastor Daryl Norris. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in "Liz's name" to the Lake Country SPCA, 11764 Highway #15, Clarksville, VA 23927 or Cats of Brunswick, 115 W. 6th Ave., Lawrenceville, Va. 23868.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on Aug. 21, 2019