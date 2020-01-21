"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
For more information about
Mary Tiller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Tiller


1928 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ellen Tiller Obituary
Mary Ellen, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tom Tiller; one sister; and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Tiller and Tommy Tiller (Paula); grandchildren, Stacey Wood (Tony) and Jessica Blankinship; great grandchildren, Jacob, Parker, Emma, and Blake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, church family, and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Gail and Cece of Heart Home Care for their loving care and support. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now