Mary Ellen, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Tom Tiller; one sister; and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Tiller and Tommy Tiller (Paula); grandchildren, Stacey Wood (Tony) and Jessica Blankinship; great grandchildren, Jacob, Parker, Emma, and Blake; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, church family, and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Gail and Cece of Heart Home Care for their loving care and support. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Jan. 21, 2020