Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Mary Evelyn McGuinn Batten


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Evelyn McGuinn Batten Obituary
Mary was born on June 28, 1935 and passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Signal Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 10, 2019
