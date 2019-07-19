Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Mary Frances Pito


05/14/1934 - 07/17/2019
Mary Frances Pito Obituary
Mary was born on May 14, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

A 1952 graduate of Hopewell High School, Mary retired after many years as Clerk to the Hopewell City Council.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 1232, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 19, 2019
