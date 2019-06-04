|
|
Mary passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mass of Christian Burial Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 8200 Woodman Rd Richmond VA 23228 Little Sisters of The Poor 1503 Michaels Road Richmond, VA US 23229 804-288-6245 www.littlesistersofthepoor.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 4, 2019