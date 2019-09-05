|
Mary was born on October 10, 1934 and passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born October 10, 1934, in Hazelton, Pa., to George L. and Alma Mary McClellan Feissner, and grew up in nearby Freeland, Pa. She graduated from Freeland High School and entered Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pa., to graduate with an R.N. degree.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Rd. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church.
