Mary passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Mary graduated from Goochland High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1948 and started her career with C & P Telephone Co. of Virginia (Verizon), where she retired with 37 years of service.
She and her husband served jointly for 40 years as Treasurer of Goochland Volunteer F/R - Co. 1. Interment will take place in Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, 635 Manakin Road, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, followed by a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a reception in Heritage Hall after the memorial service.
Contributions can be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 3, 2019