Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sheppard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Henley Sheppard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Katherine Henley Sheppard Obituary
Mary passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Mary graduated from Goochland High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1948 and started her career with C & P Telephone Co. of Virginia (Verizon), where she retired with 37 years of service.

She and her husband served jointly for 40 years as Treasurer of Goochland Volunteer F/R - Co. 1. Interment will take place in Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, 635 Manakin Road, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, followed by a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a reception in Heritage Hall after the memorial service.

Contributions can be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -