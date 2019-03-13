|
Mary was born on December 13, 1921 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Matoaca, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803 with the Reverend Jim Burton officiating. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 13, 2019