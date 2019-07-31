Home

Mary Louise Walters


07/18/1931 - 07/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Louise Walters Obituary
Mary was born on July 18, 1931 and passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Chester Christian Church, 4330 Curtis St., Chester, VA 23831. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com AUG 6. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM (EDT) Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 AUG 7. 11:00 AM (EDT) Chester Christian Church 4330 Curtis Street Chester, VA, 23831 AUG 7. 2:00 PM (EDT) Amelia Veterans Cemetery VA Burial begins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chester Christian Church in honor of Mrs. Walters.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 31, 2019
