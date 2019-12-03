Home

Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Kingdom Christian Ministries
3200 Dill Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Kingdom Christian Ministries
3200 Dill Avenue
Mary Manning Obituary
Mary passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11AM at New Kingdom Christian Ministries, 3200 Dill Avenue where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Kingdom Christian Ministries.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Dec. 3, 2019
