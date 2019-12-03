|
|
Mary passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where the family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11AM at New Kingdom Christian Ministries, 3200 Dill Avenue where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Kingdom Christian Ministries.
Published in Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond on Dec. 3, 2019