Mary was born on October 27, 1939 and passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Having graduated from MCV School of Nursing in 1961, she began her career, public health, in Maryland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd, Richmond, VA 23229.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 17, 2019