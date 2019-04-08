Home

Mary Mills Obituary
Mary passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Mary was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . A Gathering of Family and Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130 Glen Allen , VA 23060 (804) 967-2580 https://www.alz.org.

Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 8, 2019
