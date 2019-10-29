|
|
Mary was born on July 30, 1938 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict School or Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 29, 2019