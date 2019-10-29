Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Mooney (Margie) Gott


07/30/1938 - 10/28/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Mooney (Margie) Gott Obituary
Mary was born on July 30, 1938 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict School or Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now