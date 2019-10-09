Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pardue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pardue


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Pardue Obituary
Mary was born on April 28, 1968 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Burial will follow at Bearwallow Community Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday, October 14th from 4-8:00PM and again on Tuesday from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 1:00PM. Celebration of Life Service begins.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now