Mary was born on April 28, 1968 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Burial will follow at Bearwallow Community Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday, October 14th from 4-8:00PM and again on Tuesday from 12:00PM until the hour of service at 1:00PM. Celebration of Life Service begins.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 9, 2019