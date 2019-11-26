Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Mary Power Strum


04/29/1953 - 11/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Power Strum Obituary
Mary was born on April 29, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with Pastor Charles Crocker officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 26, 2019
