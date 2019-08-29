|
|
Mary was born on March 10, 1947 and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery with her grandsons, Kenneth Schutt, Camron Schutt, Cody Hudnall, Jonathan Schutt, Philip Schutt and Ethan Schutt serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 11am until the hour of service at 2pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Aug. 29, 2019