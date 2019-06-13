|
Mary passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends and family at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8005 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Virginia Family History Center, 5600 Monument Avenue, Henrico, Virginia 23226.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 13, 2019