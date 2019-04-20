|
|
Mary was born on May 1, 1925 and passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mary graduated from Thomasville Highschool, attended UNC Women's College before transferring and graduating from Longwood University in 1947.
To honor Mary's life the family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. Public Visitation Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Avenue Richmond VA 23230 Church Ceremony Trinity United Methodist Church 903 Forest Avenue Richmond VA Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 20, 2019