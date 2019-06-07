|
Mary was born on October 3, 1941 and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Mary was a resident of Blackstone, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mary Sue graduated from Blackstone High School and Phillips Business College.
Visitation will be held at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, on Saturday from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the Blackstone Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Mat Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church St., Blackstone, VA 23824.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on June 7, 2019