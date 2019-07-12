Home

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Mary T. (Goodie) Young


10/05/1938 - 07/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary T. (Goodie) Young Obituary
Mary was born on October 5, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Mary was a resident of South Hill, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral; Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until the hour of service at the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (14 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, MCCA, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on July 12, 2019
